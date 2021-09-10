Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB – Research Report) and Mastercard (MA – Research Report).

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Pebblebrook Hotel on August 19 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pebblebrook Hotel is a Hold with an average price target of $25.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mastercard (MA)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard on September 3 and set a price target of $482.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $351.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 76.5% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $441.27.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.