September 10, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEBResearch Report) and Mastercard (MAResearch Report).

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Pebblebrook Hotel on August 19 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pebblebrook Hotel is a Hold with an average price target of $25.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mastercard (MA)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard on September 3 and set a price target of $482.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $351.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 76.5% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $441.27.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019