April 19, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) and CloudMD Software & Services (Other OTC: DOCRF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on M&T Bank (MTBResearch Report) and CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRFResearch Report).

M&T Bank (MTB)

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Hold rating on M&T Bank on April 6 and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $153.86, close to its 52-week high of $164.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 77.4% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on M&T Bank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $163.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

In a report issued on April 7, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on CloudMD Software & Services, with a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.61.

Goff has an average return of 43.2% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #59 out of 7459 analysts.

CloudMD Software & Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.90, implying an 81.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019