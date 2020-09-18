September 18, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Metlife (NYSE: MET) and State Street (NYSE: STT)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Metlife (METResearch Report) and State Street (STTResearch Report).

Metlife (MET)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Metlife, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 46.9% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metlife is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.20, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

State Street (STT)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on State Street, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 67.4% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for State Street with a $71.75 average price target, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

