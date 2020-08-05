August 5, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) and Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Green Dot (GDOTResearch Report) and Prudential Financial (PRUResearch Report).

Green Dot (GDOT)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Green Dot today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.70, close to its 52-week high of $54.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 66.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Dot with a $47.44 average price target, representing a -8.5% downside. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Prudential Financial (PRU)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Hold rating on Prudential Financial today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prudential Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $68.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

