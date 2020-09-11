Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) and Ehealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Franklin Resources (BEN – Research Report) and Ehealth (EHTH – Research Report).

Franklin Resources (BEN)

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler reiterated a Sell rating on Franklin Resources yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Sculptor Capital Management, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Franklin Resources with a $20.56 average price target, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Ehealth (EHTH)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Tivity Health.

Ehealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.00, representing a 93.6% upside. In a report issued on September 8, Leerink Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $110.00 price target.

