March 6, 2021

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Exor (Other OTC: EXXRF) and Aegon (NYSE: AEG)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Exor (EXXRFResearch Report) and Aegon (AEGResearch Report).

Exor (EXXRF)

Kepler Capital analyst Marco Baccaglio maintained a Buy rating on Exor on March 5 and set a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.55, close to its 52-week high of $84.20.

Baccaglio has an average return of 14.6% when recommending Exor.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #2917 out of 7336 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exor with a $95.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aegon (AEG)

In a report issued on March 5, Peter Eliot from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Aegon, with a price target of EUR2.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.90, close to its 52-week high of $5.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliot is ranked #2435 out of 7336 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aegon with a $3.75 average price target.

