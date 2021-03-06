Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Exor (Other OTC: EXXRF) and Aegon (NYSE: AEG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Exor (EXXRF – Research Report) and Aegon (AEG – Research Report).

Exor (EXXRF)

Kepler Capital analyst Marco Baccaglio maintained a Buy rating on Exor on March 5 and set a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.55, close to its 52-week high of $84.20.

Baccaglio has an average return of 14.6% when recommending Exor.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #2917 out of 7336 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exor with a $95.33 average price target.

Aegon (AEG)

In a report issued on March 5, Peter Eliot from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Aegon, with a price target of EUR2.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.90, close to its 52-week high of $5.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliot is ranked #2435 out of 7336 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aegon with a $3.75 average price target.

