Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Essex Property (NYSE: ESS), AvalonBay (NYSE: AVB) and American Express (NYSE: AXP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Essex Property (ESS – Research Report), AvalonBay (AVB – Research Report) and American Express (AXP – Research Report).

Essex Property (ESS)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained a Buy rating on Essex Property today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $210.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 58.7% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudson Pacific Properties, Community Healthcare, and Equity Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Essex Property with a $257.29 average price target.

AvalonBay (AVB)

In a report released today, Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on AvalonBay, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Invitation Homes, and Regency Centers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AvalonBay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.11, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

American Express (AXP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on American Express today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 48.7% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Express is a Hold with an average price target of $101.78, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

