Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Deutsche Wohnen (Other OTC: DWHHF) and Swiss Re AG (Other OTC: SSREF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF – Research Report) and Swiss Re AG (SSREF – Research Report).

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Karsten Oblinger maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Wohnen today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.60.

Oblinger has an average return of 14.9% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Oblinger is ranked #1816 out of 7558 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.96, a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Warburg Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR53.80 price target.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Ashik Musaddi maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG today and set a price target of CHF105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Musaddi is ranked #1226 out of 7558 analysts.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.16, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF93.00 price target.

