June 23, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Deutsche Wohnen (Other OTC: DWHHF) and Swiss Re AG (Other OTC: SSREF)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHFResearch Report) and Swiss Re AG (SSREFResearch Report).

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Karsten Oblinger maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Wohnen today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.60.

Oblinger has an average return of 14.9% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Oblinger is ranked #1816 out of 7558 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.96, a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Warburg Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR53.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Ashik Musaddi maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG today and set a price target of CHF105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Musaddi is ranked #1226 out of 7558 analysts.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.16, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF93.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019