Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) and ING Group (NYSE: ING)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Bank AG (DBResearch Report) and ING Group (INGResearch Report).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen downgraded Deutsche Bank AG to Sell on September 30 and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.50.

Payen has an average return of 9.3% when recommending Deutsche Bank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Payen is ranked #6053 out of 6960 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $7.93, which is a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR7.00 price target.

ING Group (ING)

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane maintained a Buy rating on ING Group on October 1 and set a price target of EUR10.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 40.9% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ING Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.42.

