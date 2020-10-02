Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) and ING Group (NYSE: ING)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Bank AG (DB – Research Report) and ING Group (ING – Research Report).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen downgraded Deutsche Bank AG to Sell on September 30 and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.50.

Payen has an average return of 9.3% when recommending Deutsche Bank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Payen is ranked #6053 out of 6960 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $7.93, which is a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR7.00 price target.

ING Group (ING)

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane maintained a Buy rating on ING Group on October 1 and set a price target of EUR10.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 40.9% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ING Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.42.

