August 6, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) and UniCredit SpA (Other OTC: UNCFF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CoreCivic (CXWResearch Report) and UniCredit SpA (UNCFFResearch Report).

CoreCivic (CXW)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on CoreCivic today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.14, close to its 52-week low of $8.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, DLH Holdings, and Fat Brands.

CoreCivic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released today, Delphine Lee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #6260 out of 6873 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UniCredit SpA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.49, which is a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019