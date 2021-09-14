September 14, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Citizens Financial (NYSE: CFG), M&G Plc (Other OTC: MGPUF) and Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Citizens Financial (CFGResearch Report), M&G Plc (MGPUFResearch Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel (PEBResearch Report).

Citizens Financial (CFG)

In a report issued on July 28, Ken Usdin from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Citizens Financial, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 78.2% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Bancshares, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Svb Financial Group.

Citizens Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.17, a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

M&G Plc (MGPUF)

In a report issued on August 31, Rhea Shah from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on M&G Plc, with a price target of p220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Shah is ranked #5507 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on M&G Plc is a Hold with an average price target of $2.99.

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Pebblebrook Hotel on September 3 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pebblebrook Hotel with a $25.60 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019