Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Citizens Financial (NYSE: CFG), M&G Plc (Other OTC: MGPUF) and Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Citizens Financial (CFG – Research Report), M&G Plc (MGPUF – Research Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB – Research Report).

Citizens Financial (CFG)

In a report issued on July 28, Ken Usdin from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Citizens Financial, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 78.2% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Bancshares, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Svb Financial Group.

Citizens Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.17, a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

M&G Plc (MGPUF)

In a report issued on August 31, Rhea Shah from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on M&G Plc, with a price target of p220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Shah is ranked #5507 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on M&G Plc is a Hold with an average price target of $2.99.

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Pebblebrook Hotel on September 3 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pebblebrook Hotel with a $25.60 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.