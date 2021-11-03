Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC), Regional Management (NYSE: RM) and Tpg Re Finance (NYSE: TRTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Capital Southwest (CSWC – Research Report), Regional Management (RM – Research Report) and Tpg Re Finance (TRTX – Research Report).

Capital Southwest (CSWC)

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Capital Southwest yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.95, close to its 52-week high of $28.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 83.4% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Perella Weinberg Partners, Pennantpark Floating Rate, and Apollo Global Management.

Capital Southwest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.67.

Regional Management (RM)

JMP Securities analyst David Scharf reiterated a Hold rating on Regional Management today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Scharf is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 61.8% success rate. Scharf covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Atlanticus Holdings, Synchrony Financial, and Enova International.

Regional Management has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $61.00.

Tpg Re Finance (TRTX)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Delaney from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Tpg Re Finance, with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 86.3% success rate. Delaney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Granite Point Mortgage, and Cherry Hill Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tpg Re Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.17.

