October 20, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Equity Lifestyle (NYSE: ELS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Bank of America (BACResearch Report), Equity Lifestyle (ELSResearch Report) and Morgan Stanley (MSResearch Report).

Bank of America (BAC)

In a report issued on October 18, Peter Richardson from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Bank of America, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.48, close to its 52-week high of $46.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is ranked #3174 out of 7702 analysts.

Bank of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.42, a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

Berenberg Bank analyst Keegan Carl maintained a Buy rating on Equity Lifestyle yesterday and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.42, close to its 52-week high of $88.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Carl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 100.0% success rate. Carl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Extra Space Storage, and Invitation Homes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equity Lifestyle with a $89.57 average price target.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Berenberg Bank analyst Eoin Mullany maintained a Hold rating on Morgan Stanley on October 18 and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.75, close to its 52-week high of $105.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullany is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Mullany covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Deutsche Bank AG, and UniCredit SpA.

Morgan Stanley has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.33, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

