Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Equity Lifestyle (NYSE: ELS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Bank of America (BAC – Research Report), Equity Lifestyle (ELS – Research Report) and Morgan Stanley (MS – Research Report).

Bank of America (BAC)

In a report issued on October 18, Peter Richardson from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Bank of America, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.48, close to its 52-week high of $46.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is ranked #3174 out of 7702 analysts.

Bank of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.42, a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

Berenberg Bank analyst Keegan Carl maintained a Buy rating on Equity Lifestyle yesterday and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.42, close to its 52-week high of $88.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Carl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 100.0% success rate. Carl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Extra Space Storage, and Invitation Homes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equity Lifestyle with a $89.57 average price target.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Berenberg Bank analyst Eoin Mullany maintained a Hold rating on Morgan Stanley on October 18 and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.75, close to its 52-week high of $105.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullany is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Mullany covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Deutsche Bank AG, and UniCredit SpA.

Morgan Stanley has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.33, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

