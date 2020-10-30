October 30, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Avis Budget (NASDAQ: CAR) and Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Avis Budget (CARResearch Report) and Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJGResearch Report).

Avis Budget (CAR)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 37.6% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Avis Budget has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.25, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $103.00, close to its 52-week high of $110.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arthur J Gallagher & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.90, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on October 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019