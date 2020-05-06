Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: American International Group (NYSE: AIG), Allstate (NYSE: ALL) and Ellington Residential Mortgage (NYSE: EARN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American International Group (AIG – Research Report), Allstate (ALL – Research Report) and Ellington Residential Mortgage (EARN – Research Report).

American International Group (AIG)

In a report issued on May 4, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on American International Group, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.1% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American International Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.92, implying a 54.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Allstate (ALL)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Zaremski from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Allstate, with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 59.1% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Cincinnati Financial, and Arch Capital Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allstate with a $117.09 average price target.

Ellington Residential Mortgage (EARN)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Hold rating on Ellington Residential Mortgage yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ellington Residential Mortgage with a $10.50 average price target.

