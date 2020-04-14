Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Alleghany (NYSE: Y), Everest Re (NYSE: RE) and Eastgroup Properties (NYSE: EGP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Alleghany (Y – Research Report), Everest Re (RE – Research Report) and Eastgroup Properties (EGP – Research Report).

Alleghany (Y)

In a report released today, Phil Stefano from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Alleghany, with a price target of $800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $564.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Stefano is ranked #1456 out of 6408 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alleghany is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $616.00.

Everest Re (RE)

In a report released today, Joshua Shanker from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Everest Re, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $207.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Shanker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Travelers Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everest Re is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $265.00, a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained a Buy rating on Eastgroup Properties today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 59.5% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urstadt Biddle Properties, Plymouth Industrial Reit, and Community Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eastgroup Properties with a $122.17 average price target.

