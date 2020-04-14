April 14, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Alleghany (NYSE: Y), Everest Re (NYSE: RE) and Eastgroup Properties (NYSE: EGP)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Alleghany (YResearch Report), Everest Re (REResearch Report) and Eastgroup Properties (EGPResearch Report).

Alleghany (Y)

In a report released today, Phil Stefano from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Alleghany, with a price target of $800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $564.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Stefano is ranked #1456 out of 6408 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alleghany is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $616.00.

Everest Re (RE)

In a report released today, Joshua Shanker from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Everest Re, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $207.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Shanker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Travelers Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everest Re is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $265.00, a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained a Buy rating on Eastgroup Properties today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 59.5% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urstadt Biddle Properties, Plymouth Industrial Reit, and Community Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eastgroup Properties with a $122.17 average price target.

