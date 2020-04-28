April 28, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Affiliated Managers (NYSE: AMG) and Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Affiliated Managers (AMGResearch Report) and Equitable Holdings (EQHResearch Report).

Affiliated Managers (AMG)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse reiterated a Hold rating on Affiliated Managers, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 60.2% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Janus Henderson Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Affiliated Managers with a $70.58 average price target, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Equitable Holdings (EQH)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Equitable Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 37.1% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equitable Holdings with a $22.00 average price target, a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

