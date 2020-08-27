August 27, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) and JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Urban Outfitters (URBNResearch Report) and JM Smucker (SJMResearch Report).

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Urban Outfitters, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 61.9% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Acushnet Holdings, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urban Outfitters is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.56, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

JM Smucker (SJM)

In a report released today, Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on JM Smucker, with a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $121.73, close to its 52-week high of $125.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Conagra Brands, Hostess Brands, and Campbell Soup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for JM Smucker with a $119.44 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019