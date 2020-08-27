Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) and JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Urban Outfitters (URBN – Research Report) and JM Smucker (SJM – Research Report).

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Urban Outfitters, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 61.9% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Acushnet Holdings, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urban Outfitters is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.56, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

JM Smucker (SJM)

In a report released today, Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on JM Smucker, with a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $121.73, close to its 52-week high of $125.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Conagra Brands, Hostess Brands, and Campbell Soup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for JM Smucker with a $119.44 average price target.

