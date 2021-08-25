Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL), Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) and Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL – Research Report), Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH – Research Report) and Vroom (VRM – Research Report).

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

In a report issued on July 27, Stephanie Wissink from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies, with a price target of $384.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $337.60, close to its 52-week high of $339.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Natura & Co Holding.

The Estée Lauder Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $365.07, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $355.00 price target.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

In a report issued on July 27, Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Sportsman’s Warehouse, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.71, close to its 52-week high of $18.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 82.5% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sportsman’s Warehouse is a Hold with an average price target of $18.00.

Vroom (VRM)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Vroom on July 28 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.34, close to its 52-week low of $24.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 67.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vroom with a $47.83 average price target, an 85.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

