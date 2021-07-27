Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) and Hasbro (HAS – Research Report).

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Philippe Houchois from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, with a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $657.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Ford Motor, and Stellantis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $743.53 average price target, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report issued on July 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $718.00 price target.

Hasbro (HAS)

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink maintained a Buy rating on Hasbro today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.72, close to its 52-week high of $104.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and National Vision Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hasbro is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.67.

