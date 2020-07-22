Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Tapestry (TPR – Research Report) and Coca-Cola (KO – Research Report).

Tapestry (TPR)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained a Hold rating on Tapestry yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.62, close to its 52-week low of $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 56.8% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tapestry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00, a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Coca-Cola (KO)

In a report released today, Kaumil Gajrawala from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 61.9% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Colgate-Palmolive, and Monster Beverage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola with a $54.67 average price target, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

