September 1, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ: FOXF)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Roku (ROKUResearch Report) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXFResearch Report).

Roku (ROKU)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Roku, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.48, close to its 52-week high of $177.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Roku has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.00, implying a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Fox Factory Holding, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.81, close to its 52-week high of $113.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 89.1% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Callaway Golf.

Fox Factory Holding has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $96.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019