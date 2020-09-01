September 1, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: PVH (NYSE: PVH) and Gap (NYSE: GPS)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PVH (PVHResearch Report) and Gap (GPSResearch Report).

PVH (PVH)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on PVH, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 60.0% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PVH with a $55.87 average price target, which is a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Gap (GPS)

In a report released today, Jay Sole from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Gap, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.47, close to its 52-week high of $19.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Sole is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 44.8% success rate. Sole covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gap with a $18.20 average price target, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on August 28, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

