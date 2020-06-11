June 11, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Oxford Industries (OXMResearch Report), Roku (ROKUResearch Report) and GrubHub (GRUBResearch Report).

Oxford Industries (OXM)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Oxford Industries, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 40.6% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oxford Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.00.

Roku (ROKU)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Roku today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 73.6% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roku is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.29, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on May 27, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

GrubHub (GRUB)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on GrubHub, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 79.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GrubHub with a $52.23 average price target, which is a -9.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

