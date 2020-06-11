Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Oxford Industries (OXM – Research Report), Roku (ROKU – Research Report) and GrubHub (GRUB – Research Report).

Oxford Industries (OXM)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Oxford Industries, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 40.6% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oxford Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.00.

Roku (ROKU)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Roku today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 73.6% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roku is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.29, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on May 27, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

GrubHub (GRUB)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on GrubHub, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 79.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GrubHub with a $52.23 average price target, which is a -9.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

