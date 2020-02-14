February 14, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nvidia (NVDAResearch Report), Synopsys (SNPSResearch Report) and Arista Networks (ANETResearch Report).

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Matt Bryson from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $311.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $289.83, close to its 52-week high of $294.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bryson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 90.0% success rate. Bryson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Digital, Silicon Motion, and Micron.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $298.79, implying a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $301.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Synopsys (SNPS)

In a report released today, Gary Mobley from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Synopsys, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $163.44, close to its 52-week high of $164.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 64.2% success rate. Mobley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Skyworks Solutions, and Cadence Design.

Synopsys has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.63.

Arista Networks (ANET)

MKM Partners analyst Michael Genovese maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $222.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Genovese is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Genovese covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Lumentum Holdings, and NeoPhotonics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $219.50 average price target, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019