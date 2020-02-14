Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nvidia (NVDA – Research Report), Synopsys (SNPS – Research Report) and Arista Networks (ANET – Research Report).

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Matt Bryson from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $311.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $289.83, close to its 52-week high of $294.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bryson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 90.0% success rate. Bryson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Digital, Silicon Motion, and Micron.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $298.79, implying a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $301.00 price target.

Synopsys (SNPS)

In a report released today, Gary Mobley from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Synopsys, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $163.44, close to its 52-week high of $164.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 64.2% success rate. Mobley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Skyworks Solutions, and Cadence Design.

Synopsys has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.63.

Arista Networks (ANET)

MKM Partners analyst Michael Genovese maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $222.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Genovese is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Genovese covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Lumentum Holdings, and NeoPhotonics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $219.50 average price target, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

