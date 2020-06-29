Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (Other OTC: NSRGF), Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report), Best Buy Co (BBY – Research Report) and CVS Health (CVS – Research Report).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA on June 25 and set a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.75, close to its 52-week high of $114.93.

Nordby has an average return of 7.0% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3174 out of 6718 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.23, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF112.00 price target.

Best Buy Co (BBY)

In a report issued on June 26, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Best Buy Co, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.08, close to its 52-week high of $91.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 73.0% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Best Buy Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.63.

CVS Health (CVS)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health on June 26 and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.32.

Hie has an average return of 2.3% when recommending CVS Health.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #3091 out of 6718 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CVS Health with a $79.22 average price target.

