Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on LKQ (LKQ – Research Report) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA – Research Report).

LKQ (LKQ)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on LKQ, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.35, close to its 52-week high of $56.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and PowerFleet.

LKQ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 63.4% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and Molina Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance with a $55.00 average price target, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

