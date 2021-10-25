October 25, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on LKQ (LKQResearch Report) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBAResearch Report).

LKQ (LKQ)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on LKQ, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.35, close to its 52-week high of $56.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and PowerFleet.

LKQ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.60.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 63.4% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and Molina Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance with a $55.00 average price target, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019