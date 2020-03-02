Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH), Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) and Wayfair (NYSE: W)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on LGI Homes (LGIH – Research Report), Steven Madden (SHOO – Research Report) and Wayfair (W – Research Report).

LGI Homes (LGIH)

J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Hold rating on LGI Homes today and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 59.5% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Century Communities, and Mohawk Industries.

LGI Homes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $74.50.

Steven Madden (SHOO)

In a report released today, Paul Lejuez from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Steven Madden, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Lejuez is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 55.2% success rate. Lejuez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, Signet Jewelers, and Ralph Lauren.

Steven Madden has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.25, representing a 30.3% upside. In a report issued on February 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Wayfair (W)

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.21, close to its 52-week low of $52.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Keith is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Keith covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $97.27 average price target, representing an 82.5% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

