Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lam Research (LRCX – Research Report) and Tesla (TSLA – Research Report).

Lam Research (LRCX)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Lam Research today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $194.14, close to its 52-week low of $171.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lam Research is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $329.17, which is a 61.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, with a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $361.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 46.6% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $573.09, implying a 47.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, CFRA also upgraded the stock to Hold.

