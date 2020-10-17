October 17, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Glanbia (Other OTC: GLAPF) and Daimler (Other OTC: DDAIF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Glanbia (GLAPFResearch Report) and Daimler (DDAIFResearch Report).

Glanbia (GLAPF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Glanbia on October 15 and set a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 48.2% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Glanbia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.93.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz downgraded Daimler to Hold on October 16 and set a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.73, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 50.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.41, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Redburn Partners also upgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

