Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DuPont de Nemours (DD – Research Report) and Tesla (TSLA – Research Report).

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

In a report released today, Steve Byrne from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on DuPont de Nemours, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.56, close to its 52-week low of $59.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrne is ranked #4483 out of 5858 analysts.

DuPont de Nemours has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.60, implying a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla received a Hold rating and a $555.00 price target from BNP Paribas analyst Stuart Pearson today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $571.76, close to its 52-week high of $594.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pearson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Pearson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Daimler, and Peugeot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $395.90 average price target, implying a -29.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $525.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.