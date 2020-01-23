January 23, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DuPont de Nemours (DDResearch Report) and Tesla (TSLAResearch Report).

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

In a report released today, Steve Byrne from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on DuPont de Nemours, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.56, close to its 52-week low of $59.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrne is ranked #4483 out of 5858 analysts.

DuPont de Nemours has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.60, implying a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla received a Hold rating and a $555.00 price target from BNP Paribas analyst Stuart Pearson today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $571.76, close to its 52-week high of $594.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pearson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Pearson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Daimler, and Peugeot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $395.90 average price target, implying a -29.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $525.00 price target.

