Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Costco (COST – Research Report) and TreeHouse Foods (THS – Research Report).

Costco (COST)

In a report released today, Judah Frommer from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Costco, with a price target of $328.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $306.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Frommer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 67.2% success rate. Frommer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Sprouts Farmers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $329.78, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TreeHouse Foods (THS)

In a report released today, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on TreeHouse Foods, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 46.1% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TreeHouse Foods is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.25, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on May 19, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.