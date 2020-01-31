January 31, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Coca-Cola (KOResearch Report), Electronic Arts (EAResearch Report) and Hershey Co (HSYResearch Report).

Coca-Cola (KO)

UBS analyst Sean King maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.86, close to its 52-week high of $58.98.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.6% and a 36.8% success rate. King covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, National Beverage, and Monster Beverage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.70, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Electronic Arts (EA)

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Olson maintained a Buy rating on Electronic Arts today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.64, close to its 52-week high of $114.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Olson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and Facebook.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.40, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Hershey Co (HSY)

UBS analyst Steven Strycula maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co today and set a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $158.14, close to its 52-week high of $162.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Strycula is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 53.4% success rate. Strycula covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hershey Co is a Hold with an average price target of $153.00, a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019