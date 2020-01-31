Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Coca-Cola (KO – Research Report), Electronic Arts (EA – Research Report) and Hershey Co (HSY – Research Report).

Coca-Cola (KO)

UBS analyst Sean King maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.86, close to its 52-week high of $58.98.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.6% and a 36.8% success rate. King covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, National Beverage, and Monster Beverage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.70, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Electronic Arts (EA)

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Olson maintained a Buy rating on Electronic Arts today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.64, close to its 52-week high of $114.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Olson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and Facebook.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.40, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Hershey Co (HSY)

UBS analyst Steven Strycula maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co today and set a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $158.14, close to its 52-week high of $162.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Strycula is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 53.4% success rate. Strycula covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hershey Co is a Hold with an average price target of $153.00, a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

