Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Casey’s General (NASDAQ: CASY) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Casey’s General (CASY – Research Report) and Tesla (TSLA – Research Report).

Casey’s General (CASY)

In a report released today, Brian McNamara from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Casey’s General, with a price target of $259.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $191.28.

According to TipRanks.com, McNamara is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 79.4% success rate. McNamara covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casey’s General is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $232.13, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Northcoast Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $247.00 price target.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick Hummel from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, with a price target of $725.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $744.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 59.8% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, General Motors, and Stellantis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $697.90.

