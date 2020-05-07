Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA), Nu Skin (NYSE: NUS) and MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ: MCFT)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Carvana Co (CVNA – Research Report), Nu Skin (NUS – Research Report) and MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT – Research Report).

Carvana Co (CVNA)

In a report released today, Nat Schindler from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Carvana Co, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $99.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Schindler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 59.4% success rate. Schindler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Zillow Group, and Cardlytics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carvana Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.97, which is a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Nu Skin (NUS)

Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson maintained a Hold rating on Nu Skin today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 54.0% success rate. Nicholson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nu Skin with a $32.60 average price target, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

In a report released today, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 55.3% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Fox Factory Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MasterCraft Boat Holdings with a $8.75 average price target, implying a -13.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

