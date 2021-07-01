July 1, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Capri Holdings (CPRIResearch Report) and PepsiCo (PEPResearch Report).

Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad maintained a Buy rating on Capri Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.19, close to its 52-week high of $59.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Saad covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capri Holdings with a $68.93 average price target, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

PepsiCo (PEP)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on PepsiCo. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.17, close to its 52-week high of $149.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PepsiCo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $156.00, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Deutsche Bank also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $149.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

