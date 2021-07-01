Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Capri Holdings (CPRI – Research Report) and PepsiCo (PEP – Research Report).

Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad maintained a Buy rating on Capri Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.19, close to its 52-week high of $59.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Saad covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capri Holdings with a $68.93 average price target, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

PepsiCo (PEP)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on PepsiCo. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.17, close to its 52-week high of $149.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PepsiCo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $156.00, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Deutsche Bank also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $149.00 price target.

