Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Boston Beer (SAM – Research Report) and Gildan Activewear (GIL – Research Report).

Boston Beer (SAM)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer yesterday and set a price target of $635.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $651.00, close to its 52-week high of $666.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 68.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Beer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $595.11, a -8.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $725.00 price target.

Gildan Activewear (GIL)

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 38.7% success rate. Khan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SNC-Lavalin Group, MTY Food Group, and Stantec.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gildan Activewear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.99.

