Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) and Polaris (NYSE: PII)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Best Buy Co (BBY – Research Report) and Polaris (PII – Research Report).

Best Buy Co (BBY)

Barclays analyst Karen Short maintained a Buy rating on Best Buy Co today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.12, close to its 52-week high of $91.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 64.9% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Alimentation Couche Tard, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Best Buy Co with a $87.63 average price target.

Polaris (PII)

In a report released today, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Polaris, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 59.4% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Polaris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.82.

