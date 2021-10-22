Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: AutoNation (NYSE: AN), Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on AutoNation (AN – Research Report), Boston Beer (SAM – Research Report) and Tractor Supply (TSCO – Research Report).

AutoNation (AN)

Stephens analyst Rick Nelson maintained a Hold rating on AutoNation today and set a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.00, close to its 52-week high of $131.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Nelson is ranked #337 out of 7705 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoNation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $146.25, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Boston Beer (SAM)

In a report released today, Kaumil Gajrawala from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer, with a price target of $935.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $517.22, close to its 52-week low of $496.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 55.4% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, Constellation Brands, and Duckhorn Portfolio.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Beer with a $623.31 average price target, implying a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $700.00 price target.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $210.42, close to its 52-week high of $213.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Dollar General.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.33, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

