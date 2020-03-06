March 6, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) and Schindler Holding AG (Other OTC: SHLAF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trane Technologies (TTResearch Report) and Schindler Holding AG (SHLAFResearch Report).

Trane Technologies (TT)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on Trane Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trane Technologies with a $135.44 average price target, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

Barclays analyst Lars Brorson maintained a Hold rating on Schindler Holding AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $231.85.

Brorson has an average return of 3.1% when recommending Schindler Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Brorson is ranked #4426 out of 6278 analysts.

Schindler Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $232.58.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

