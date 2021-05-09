Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Tidewater (TDW – Research Report) and Energy Transfer (ET – Research Report).

Tidewater (TDW)

Evercore ISI analyst James West maintained a Hold rating on Tidewater on May 7 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.00, close to its 52-week high of $15.92.

According to TipRanks.com, West ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.1% and a 32.3% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Sunnova Energy International, and Nextier Oilfield Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tidewater with a $12.00 average price target.

Energy Transfer (ET)

In a report issued on May 7, Todd Firestone from Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer to Buy, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.84, close to its 52-week high of $10.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Firestone is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 100.0% success rate. Firestone covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Plains All American, TC Energy, and Enbridge.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Transfer with a $12.00 average price target, representing a 25.9% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

