Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on SunPower (SPWR – Research Report), The Toro Company (TTC – Research Report) and Watts Water Technologies (WTS – Research Report).

SunPower (SPWR)

In a report issued on March 25, Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on SunPower, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Kallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Darling Ingredients, Albemarle, and Atotech.

SunPower has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.09.

The Toro Company (TTC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Buy rating on The Toro Company on March 25 and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.32, close to its 52-week high of $105.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Toro Company with a $105.00 average price target.

Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Hold rating on Watts Water Technologies on March 25 and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 72.4% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Watts Water Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $116.00, representing a -2.6% downside. In a report issued on March 23, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

