Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Schindler Holding AG (Other OTC: SHLAF) and Air Canada (Other OTC: ACDVF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF – Research Report) and Air Canada (ACDVF – Research Report).

Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

RBC Capital analyst Nicholas Housden maintained a Hold rating on Schindler Holding AG on July 23 and set a price target of CHF245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $326.70, equals to its 52-week high of $326.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Housden is ranked #3311 out of 7609 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Schindler Holding AG with a $302.34 average price target, a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF260.00 price target.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada on July 23 and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 70.2% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, GFL Environmental, and TFI International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.76, representing a 21.5% upside. In a report issued on July 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$34.00 price target.

