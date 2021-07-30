July 30, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Schindler Holding AG (Other OTC: SHLAF) and Air Canada (Other OTC: ACDVF)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Schindler Holding AG (SHLAFResearch Report) and Air Canada (ACDVFResearch Report).

Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

RBC Capital analyst Nicholas Housden maintained a Hold rating on Schindler Holding AG on July 23 and set a price target of CHF245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $326.70, equals to its 52-week high of $326.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Housden is ranked #3311 out of 7609 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Schindler Holding AG with a $302.34 average price target, a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF260.00 price target.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada on July 23 and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 70.2% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, GFL Environmental, and TFI International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.76, representing a 21.5% upside. In a report issued on July 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$34.00 price target.

