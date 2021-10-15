Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: McPhy Energy SA (Other OTC: MPHYF), GATX (NYSE: GATX) and Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on McPhy Energy SA (MPHYF – Research Report), GATX (GATX – Research Report) and Littelfuse (LFUS – Research Report).

McPhy Energy SA (MPHYF)

Berenberg Bank analyst James Carmichael maintained a Hold rating on McPhy Energy SA on October 4 and set a price target of EUR26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.20, close to its 52-week low of $17.53.

Carmichael has an average return of 4.5% when recommending McPhy Energy SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Carmichael is ranked #7203 out of 7697 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McPhy Energy SA is a Hold with an average price target of $32.47.

GATX (GATX)

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on GATX on October 4 and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 68.7% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Canadian National Railway, and Expeditors International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GATX with a $105.33 average price target.

Littelfuse (LFUS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Buy rating on Littelfuse on October 5 and set a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $282.01, close to its 52-week high of $289.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 76.3% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Gentherm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Littelfuse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $310.00, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

