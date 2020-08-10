Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Manitowoc Company (NYSE: MTW), Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Manitowoc Company (MTW – Research Report), Veoneer (VNE – Research Report) and Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC – Research Report).

Manitowoc Company (MTW)

In a report issued on August 7, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Manitowoc Company, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 65.9% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Caterpillar, Navistar, and Cummins.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manitowoc Company is a Hold with an average price target of $12.33, a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.00 price target.

Veoneer (VNE)

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy maintained a Hold rating on Veoneer on August 7 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.87, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.3% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veoneer is a Hold with an average price target of $12.57, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Altra Industrial Motion, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.39, close to its 52-week high of $38.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 58.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altra Industrial Motion is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.00, implying a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

