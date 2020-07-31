Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: ITT (NYSE: ITT) and Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on ITT (ITT – Research Report) and Johnson Controls (JCI – Research Report).

ITT (ITT)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair assigned a Buy rating to ITT today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

ITT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.20.

Johnson Controls (JCI)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Hold rating on Johnson Controls today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Johnson Controls is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

