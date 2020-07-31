July 31, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: ITT (NYSE: ITT) and Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on ITT (ITTResearch Report) and Johnson Controls (JCIResearch Report).

ITT (ITT)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair assigned a Buy rating to ITT today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

ITT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.20.

Johnson Controls (JCI)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Hold rating on Johnson Controls today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Johnson Controls is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

