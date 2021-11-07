Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP), Cheniere Energy (NYSE MKT: LNG) and Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Installed Building Products (IBP – Research Report), Cheniere Energy (LNG – Research Report) and Dorian LPG (LPG – Research Report).

Installed Building Products (IBP)

In a report issued on November 5, Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Installed Building Products, with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.65, close to its 52-week high of $140.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Kim covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as M.D.C. Holdings, Toll Brothers, and Tri Pointe.

Installed Building Products has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.60, representing a 12.3% upside. In a report issued on November 5, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $132.00 price target.

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell reiterated a Buy rating on Cheniere Energy on November 5 and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.82, close to its 52-week high of $113.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 62.7% success rate. Chappell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Knight Transportation, and Schneider National.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cheniere Energy with a $122.19 average price target, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Dorian LPG (LPG)

Evercore ISI analyst Sean Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Dorian LPG on November 5 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Morgan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, New Fortress Energy, and Navigator Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dorian LPG with a $19.00 average price target.

