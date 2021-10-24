Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Graco (NYSE: GGG), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Allegion (NYSE: ALLE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Graco (GGG – Research Report), Union Pacific (UNP – Research Report) and Allegion (ALLE – Research Report).

Graco (GGG)

In a report issued on October 21, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Graco, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 75.1% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

Graco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.00, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Garrett Holland maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific on October 21 and set a price target of $248.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $237.59, close to its 52-week high of $239.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 89.4% success rate. Holland covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Old Dominion Freight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Union Pacific with a $251.65 average price target, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on October 6, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $244.00 price target.

Allegion (ALLE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on Allegion on October 21 and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.2% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $160.20, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

