Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Deutsche Post (Other OTC: DPSGY) and Ferrovial (Other OTC: FRRVY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Deutsche Post (DPSGY – Research Report) and Ferrovial (FRRVY – Research Report).

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

Deutsche Post received a Hold rating and a EUR38.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen on February 26. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.56, close to its 52-week high of $53.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 67.2% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Post with a $53.92 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ferrovial (FRRVY)

Kepler Capital analyst Prieto Luis maintained a Buy rating on Ferrovial on February 26 and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Luis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Luis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Air France KLM, and Implenia AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrovial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.