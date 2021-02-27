February 27, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Deutsche Post (Other OTC: DPSGY) and Ferrovial (Other OTC: FRRVY)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Deutsche Post (DPSGYResearch Report) and Ferrovial (FRRVYResearch Report).

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

Deutsche Post received a Hold rating and a EUR38.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen on February 26. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.56, close to its 52-week high of $53.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 67.2% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Post with a $53.92 average price target.

Ferrovial (FRRVY)

Kepler Capital analyst Prieto Luis maintained a Buy rating on Ferrovial on February 26 and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Luis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Luis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Air France KLM, and Implenia AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrovial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.80.

