May 21, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Conglomerates Companies: Cummins (NYSE: CMI) and Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Cummins (CMIResearch Report) and Sherwin-Williams Company (SHWResearch Report).

Cummins (CMI)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Cummins on May 19 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 52.4% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cummins is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.62, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $162.00 price target.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

In a report released yesterday, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company, with a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $564.27, close to its 52-week high of $599.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, GrafTech International, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sherwin-Williams Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $573.00.

